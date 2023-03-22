GameStop, Greenbrier rise; Petco, PacWest fall

The bank gave investors an update showing that deposits have fallen by 20% in 2023.

Petco Health & Wellness Co. Inc., down $1.78 to $8.39.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Greenbrier Companies Inc., up $1.95 to $30.34.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., up $5.21 to $58.47.

The maker of ground-mounting systems for solar energy projects reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.

Array Technologies Inc., up 90 cents to $19.62.

The packaging maker gave investors an encouraging first-quarter financial update.

Sonoco Products Co., up $1.29 to $57.96.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.