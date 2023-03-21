US to accelerate delivery of tanks to Ukraine

By Oren Liebermann and Kevin Liptak, CNN

The US will dramatically accelerate the time it takes to ship Abrams tanks to Ukraine by sending older M1-A1 models of America’s main battle tank instead of the more modern version of the tank, according to two US officials.

The switch will allow the tanks to arrive as early as fall of this year, one of the officials said, shaving months off the previous timeline that could have taken a year or longer.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

