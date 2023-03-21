Skip to Content
Trees down force closures on Santa Cruz highways, Highway 17 is closed in both directions in Scotts Valley

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans warns people that several trees have been reported down and blocking roads in the county due to severe weather.

All lanes of Highway 9 near Bear Creek Road are closed due to a tree down and power lines.

Highway 17 is closed in both directions in Scotts Valley. Traffic is being diverted onto El Rancho, warns Caltrans. Scotts Valley Police Department advises people to avoid Whispering Pines Dr and Highway 17 due to congestion from traffic hazards.

Highway 17 is closed until further notice.

Southbound Highway 1 at Mar Monte is closed at the offramp due to a downed tree and wires. There is no estimate for reopening.

