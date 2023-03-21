These 3 St. Paul neighborhoods are ranked as best places to live Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (WCCO) — Three St. Paul neighborhoods top the list of best places to live in Minnesota — and one made the national list, according to a new ranking.

On Monday, Niche released its “2023 Best Places to Live in America” rankings, which also include state rankings. The ranking uses data from the U.S. Census, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics and CDC. That data is then combined with resident ratings.

For Minnesota, the best places to live include:

Macalester-Groveland, St. Paul neighborhood

Summit Hill, St. Paul neighborhood

Highland, St. Paul neighborhood

Lauderdale, Minneapolis suburb

Medina, Minneapolis suburb

Macalester-Groveland was also featured in the national rankings, sneaking into the top 100 best places to live in America at No. 96.

The rankings for Minnesota also include best places for families (Medina), best places to buy a house (Northern Township) and best public schools (Wayzata). Click here for more state rankings.

In Wisconsin, the best places to live include:

Kohler

Brookfield, Milwaukee suburb

Shorewood, Milwaukee suburb

Whitefish Bay, Milwaukee suburb

Mequon, Milwaukee Suburb

Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania tops the best place to live in America while Cambridge, Massachusetts was listed as the best city to live in America.

