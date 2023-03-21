South Bay crisis center reacts to Governor’s push for behavioral health housing

By Natalie Chuck

CHULA VISTA, California (KGTV) — On the heels of Governor Gavin Newsom’s appearance in San Diego on Sunday, a spokesperson for a local crisis center says the Governor’s push to boost funding for behavioral health housing is needed.

“If someone comes in and receives services and, for a miracle, we were able to get them places into shelter, we provide them the Uber transportation but that’s if there’s a bed available,” said Jasmine Tavarez, who works at the Bayview Crisis Stabilization Unit.

Employees at the campus work to help people in the middle of mental health emergencies.

Since opening in 2020, the unit has served about 2,700 patients.

On Sunday, the Governor announced a 2024 ballot initiative that would focus on restructuring the state’s Mental Health Services Act, including dedicating $1 billion dollars per your to behavioral health housing and care, as well as building 6,000 new beds needed.

“Those that find themselves residing in the encampments can actually be enrolled into housing that not only is rehabilitative, but provides them with life skills, or job training,” said Tavarez.

The Governor’s visit mark the last day of his statewide tour in substitution of the traditional State of the State address.

