San Ardo man held on $18 million bail for allegedly sexually abusing a child

SAN ARDO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they have a man arrested a man after receiving reports of ongoing sexual abuse of a child.

Monterey County Child Protective Services contacted deputies on Monday at around 9:45 a.m. about an ongoing sexual abuse of a child. Deputies said they spoke to the juvenile victim who came forward and spoke with detectives about her abuse.

Detectives realized that the suspect was using a fake name. Jose Ruiz Santos aka Rene Ruiz, 48, of San Ardo arrested the man and took him to Monterey County Jail.

A search warrant was issued on the 20200 block of Cattleman Road and evidence was collected. Due to the long-term abuse of the victim Santos' bail was set at $18,500,000, said deputies.

He was charged with lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, oral copulation with a child under 14, rape of a child under 14, continuous sexual abuse of a child and other felony charges, said deputies.

This is currently an ongoing investigation, say deputies.

If you were a victim and have information to share, or if you have additional details regarding this case, you are encouraged to contact Detective Daniel Hopkins at 831-755-3814 or Detective Sergeant Nicholas Kennedy at 831-755-3773 of the Monterey County Sheriff's Sex Crimes unit.