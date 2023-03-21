Man wanted for threatening women with hammer in Historic Edgefield

By Danica Sauter

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Nashville Police are working to identify a man who threatened three women with a hammer after a parking incident on Main Street earlier this month.

According to MNPD, responded to the 900 block of Main Street around 10:20 a.m. on March 11 and spoke with the women, who were visiting from out of state.

The women told police they hit the suspect’s car, a maroon Honda Civic, while parking. As their car pulled into the space, the driver of the Honda Civic was pulling out and both cars’ front passenger sides made contact, leaving minor damage.

In reaction to the minor collision, the driver of the Civic allegedly grabbed a hammer and threatened to harm them and cause more damage to their car. He ran away before police arrived, according to MNPD.

The suspect is described as a Black man who appears to be in his mid-20s. He is approximately 6′0″ and weighs about 150 pounds, according to police. The suspect also has a missing hubcap on the rear driver’s side of his Honda Civic.

