Man plans to paddle 80 miles from Bimini to Florida to raise awareness for cystic fibrosis

By Julie Salomone

Click here for updates on this story

SARASOTA, Florida (WFTS) — A Sarasota County man prepares to paddle from the Bahamas to Florida to raise money for an organization that helps people living with cystic fibrosis.

Robert Martini is a lifeguard on Siesta Key. In his free time, he looks for his next challenge.

“As a water man, I’ve done the Molokai to Oahu prone 32 miles and I’ve also done the Catalina Classic from Catalina Island to Manhattan Beach prone as well that’s also 32 miles. I just needed something to challenge myself mentally and physically,” said Martini.

In June, Martini and about 200 other paddlers are participating in The Crossing For Cystic Fibrosis, a long-distance endurance paddle challenge. Paddlers will travel about 80 miles across the Gulf Stream from Bimini in the Bahamas back to Florida’s Lake Worth Beach. The event was inspired by the health benefits of the ocean for those living with cystic fibrosis.

Martini has raised more than $2,000 for cystic fibrosis. The event supports Piper’s Angels Foundation.

“Just needed something to challenge myself mentally and physically and couldn’t think of anything better than The Crossing a lot of my other lifeguard friends have done it,” said Martini.

Martini is also raising money to replace the playground equipment at his son’s school, Better Life Academy. Hurricane Ian damaged the equipment.

Martini said his son is on the autism spectrum so he is constantly looking for ways to improve his life while helping others.

“Just two years ago, I raised money for ADA swings for all four local parks here in Sarasota County because my son is on the autism spectrum and didn’t have the proper swings here. I made talks with the county and was able to get the swings here,” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.