Current closures on Santa Cruz highways due to storms

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans warns people that several trees have been reported down and are blocking roads in the county after a severe weather system.

All lanes of Highway 9 between Bear Creek Road and Upper Highway 236 are closed due to a tree down and power lines.

Highway 9 at El Soyo Heights Drive is closed. Highway 9 between Glen Arbor Road and Arboleda Way.

Highway 9 between Scenic Drive and Woodland Drive is also closed.

Highway 236 at Jamison Creek Road.

There is no estimated time for reopening these roads.