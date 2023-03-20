WH economic report: Money for child care would help growth

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is making the case for more government support for child care programs in an economic report being released Monday. The report draws on extensive research to say additional spending would improve kids’ lives, increase the quality of early childhood schooling and enable more women to hold jobs. The analysis dovetails with President Joe Biden’s political messaging as ideological lines are being drawn for the 2024 election. Democrats have sought to put a greater focus on Republican lawmakers who have restricted access to abortions in the wake of last year’s Supreme Court decision and called for mandating that impoverished parents be employed in order to receive government aid.

