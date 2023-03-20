Suspect arrested for murder in connection with beating between tenant, landlord

By Matthew Nuttle

HONOLULU (KITV) — A suspect has been arrested for second-degree murder in connection with an altercation between a tenant and a landlord in Honolulu on Sunday.

HPD was called out to the 600 block of Sheridan Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on a report of a “defib” situation. When officers arrived, they found a 64-year-old man lying on the sidewalk bleeding heavily from his head.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Once at the hospital, his condition declined and he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Investigators later found out that the victim was attempting to evict a woman from an apartment on Sheridan Avenue when the woman’s boyfriend alleged attacked him. Following the attack, the suspect fled in a black Nissan sedan.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, officers found the suspect in the 1200 block of Hopaka Street, near the area where the original attack occurred, in the Ala Moana area. The suspect was arrested and his car was towed to the police station for evidence.

The suspect has so far only been identified as a 23-year-old man. KITV4 will release his identity as soon as charges are officially filed.

This case remains under investigation.

