Raiders sign tight end Howard, defensive lineman Willis

By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders signed unrestricted free agents Jordan Willis and O.J. Howard on Monday.

Willis, a defensive lineman, played for the San Francisco 49ers the past 2 1/2 seasons and has 92 tackles, 10 1/2 sacks and 15 tackles for loss over a six-year career.

Howard, a tight end, played for the Houston Texans last season. Over a year-six career, he has 129 catches for 1,882 yards with 17 touchdowns.

