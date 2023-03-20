Man ordered held without bail after alleged road rage incident in Glen Burnie

By WBAL Staff

GLEN BURNIE, Maryland (WBAL) — A Prince George’s County was charged in connection with an alleged road rage incident in Anne Arundel County.

Steven Eric Collins, 51, of Brandywine, faced a judge Friday and was ordered to remain held without bail on accusations that he of retaliated against another driver by pushing their car sideways while speeding down Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie just after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Anne Arundel County police, the arresting officer was among a group of several witnesses during the rush hour commute.

“In this case, some concerned citizens flagged down officers,” Anne Arundel County police Lt. Jackie Davis said. “(It’s) definitely a very strange incident. You know, you don’t see a lot of this.”

Police said Collins is accused of using his Ford F-350 pickup truck as a deadly weapon, almost like a snowplow, to push a BMW sideways while speeding north on Ritchie Highway for almost three-quarters of a mile.

“That truck is considered a weapon. It can very easily take somebody’s life,” Davis said. “When our officers, who were close by, got down there, what they saw was a huge pickup truck pushing a BMW down the roadway with sparks, and what you can expect with two vehicles pushing each other.”

According to police charging documents, the BMW got in front of Collins after a merge. The documents state Collins then repeatedly rammed the BMW from behind before pushing it horizontally down the street.

Police said that after the BMW broke free, Collins sped off and pulled a U-turn before officers stopped and arrested him.

According to the charging documents, Collins told officers the BMW “just cuts right in front of me and stops, so I just kept on hitting him. I couldn’t stop hitting him … So, I just said, ‘(Expletive) it,’ and hit the gas and kept on pushing his (expletive).'”

Collins is charged with felony assault, among other charges.

