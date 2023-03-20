Liz Weston: Should you rent in retirement?

The homes that helped many people build wealth can become a burden in retirement. It’s not just the big maintenance and repair bills. Few homes are set up to support aging in place, and remodeling them to be safer can be expensive. Selling the house could help you tap equity to supplement your retirement income, and renting — at least for a while — could give you the flexibility to find a more engaging, supportive and affordable community. Here’s what to consider before you sell your home and make the switch to renting.

