House GOP requests Manhattan DA’s testimony as they seek to discredit investigation into Trump

Three key House GOP chairmen took the extraordinary step on Monday of seeking to intervene in an investigation into Donald Trump ahead of potential criminal charges the former president may face. The move underscores the lengths House Republicans are going to try to defend Trump ahead of a potential indictment, even as they acknowledge they don’t know the full scope of any potential charges.

The three chairmen — House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, House Oversight Chairman James Comer and House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil — sent a letter calling for testimony from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and criticizing his investigation into Trump as an “unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority.” It’s the latest effort by House Republicans to try to muddy the waters ahead of the possibility that Trump could become the first former president ever to be indicted.

Jordan in an interview with CNN defended his call for Bragg to testify about the ongoing probe into Trump, and argued that Trump didn’t commit a crime — all while acknowledging he didn’t know the full scope of potential charges.

“We want Mr. Bragg to come in and testify — come in for a transcribed interview and we want the communications that took place between his office and DOJ. So, we’ve asked for all that information,” he told CNN.

The three chairmen write that they intend to investigate whether Bragg and his office used federal public safety funds as part of its grand jury investigation into a hush money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

“Your decision to pursue such a politically motivated prosecution … requires congressional scrutiny about how public safety funds appropriated by Congress are implemented by local law-enforcement agencies,” the chairmen wrote.

The letter comes after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called on relevant committees to probe Bragg’s actions. McCarthy has admitted he has no knowledge of whether federal funds have actually been used for the probe, but has argued that’s why House Republicans need to investigate. The Manhattan DA’s office declined to comment Saturday on whether any federal funding has been used to support investigations into Trump.

Jordan, in the interview with CNN, accused the prosecutors of taking up the case only because Trump is running for president.

“And then what changed? President Trump announces he’s running for president and shazam now they’re going to do some bookkeeping error from seven years ago, it was a misdemeanor now. It makes absolutely no sense,” Jordan said.

But Jordan also acknowledged to CNN that he didn’t know what the possible charges are against Trump.

“We’re going with what you guys have told us,” Jordan said, referring to press reports.

Asked if he’s concerned Trump might have broken the law, Jordan said: “We don’t think President Trump broke the law at all.”

He also acknowledged not knowing of whether federal funding was used to support the New York probe.

“We’re asking,” he said.

Jordan, Comer and Steil also state they plan to probe whether potential legislative action is needed regarding “prosecutorial authority between federal and local officials.”

They also plan to consider other legislative action relating to the “authorities of special counsels and their relationships with other prosecuting entities,” claiming that the circumstances of Bragg’s investigation stem from Robert Mueller’s past special counsel investigation into whether Trump and his 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.

But some in the GOP are skeptical about the need for congressional action, and said Republicans should wait to see the possible indictment first.

“I’m going to wait until I hear more facts and read the indictment itself,” Rep. Don Bacon, a Nebraska Republican who represents a district President Joe Biden won, told CNN. “I have faith in our legal system. If these charges are political bogus stuff, and they may be, it will become clear enough soon.”

The letter comes two days after Trump announced he expects to be arrested in connection with that investigation. And it also coincides with the first full day of the House GOP’s annual policy retreat in Florida, where Republicans had hoped to focus on their legislative agenda but instead find themselves on defense over Trump.

The three chairmen also attack Bragg’s case as politically motivated, describing the basis of the investigation as “tenuous and untested.” They also take aim at Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen, who has been a central figure in the grand jury investigation, writing that he has a “credibility problem.”

Jordan, Comer and Steil request Bragg turn over all documents and communications between the New York County District Attorney’s Office and the Justice Department relating to their investigation of Trump as well as materials sent or received by lawyers Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, who formerly helped lead the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into Trump’s business practices.

They also requested Bragg turn over all documents and communications relating to his office’s receipt and use of federal funds.

The chairmen requested Bragg schedule a transcribed interview with their committees and turn over the requested materials by March 23.

