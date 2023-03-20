$9.25 million settlement announced in 2020 protest lawsuits

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia city officials have announced a $9.25 million settlement with hundreds of people in lawsuits challenging the police response to protests in 2020 that followed the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Officials said Monday the money will be distributed among 343 plaintiffs in connection with police actions against protesters in west Philadelphia and along an interstate in the city center that spring. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney told WCAU-TV that he hoped the settlement would ‘continue the healing process.’ Videos of Philadelphia police firing tear gas on June 1, 2020, at dozens of protesters trapped on an interstate were widely spread on social media that year.

