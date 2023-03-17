State and US officials tout spending to plug ‘orphan wells’

ATCHAFALAYA NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, La. (AP) — Officials with the Biden administration have visited a Louisiana wildlife refuge touting plans to clean up and plug “orphan wells.” Around 2 million abandoned oil and gas wells across the U.S. pose pollution threats. But their operators are bankrupt, can’t be found or otherwise cannot be made to clean up the sites. The Biden administration plans to tackle the problem with $4.7 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in late 2021. A Louisiana wildlife official says wells there could leak residual oil, polluting chemicals or methane gas at any time. The federal program includes $13 million for cleaning up 175 wells on national wildlife refuges in Louisiana and Oklahoma.

By GERALD HERBERT and KEVIN McGILL Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.