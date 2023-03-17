Papillion woman searches for nurse who saved husband’s life

By Josh Kristianto

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A scary situation on Interstate 80 Wednesday has one Papillion woman searching for the good Samaritans who helped save her husband’s life.

Angela Watt and her husband Thomas were just a few miles away from their home off the ILQ exits when it all happened. They had just gotten back from Florida for their anniversary, arriving at Eppley Airfield late Wednesday afternoon.

Thomas had not been feeling well that day; his wife said he was having some chest pains. On the drive home, Angela decided to call up his nurse to describe his symptoms, but that is when things took a turn for the worse.

“Next thing I know, I hear him gurgling. Like, just a gurgle. And I look over and he’s literally slumped literally completely out on the steering wheel while we are on the fast lane on the interstate driving,” said Angela, who is a Papillion resident.

Thomas had suffered a life-threatening heart attack in the driver’s seat, with Angela right next to him.

“So, I shake him like, what’s going on? He’s lifeless,” said Angela.

Angela could not get to the brakes, so she just put the car in park, slowing the vehicle to a stop.

A lady pulled over to help; Thomas was already in dire straits.

“And this woman tries to get him out by herself and she does and two people come up. And the lady is like I don’t feel a pulse,” said Angela.

They needed to do CPR fast, but neither were well-trained. That is when Angela says a miracle showed up.

“She comes running out of nowhere, it seemed, and she’s screaming I’m a nurse, I’m a nurse! And she’s immediately just … doing it. And then, she’s gone,” said Angela.

Doctors told Angela afterward that if Thomas did not get CPR that quickly then, he would not be here today with his six children, including a 5-year-old daughter for whom dad means the world.

Angela now wants to find the good Samaritans who helped them that day, especially the nurse that saved her husband’s life.

“I would just say thank you. Thank you for putting yourself at risk to save someone you don’t even know because my kids have their dad now,” said Angela.

Thomas is still in the hospital recovering from this ordeal.

After KETV aired this story at 10 p.m., a woman who said she was the nurse emailed our newsroom. We put the nurse in contact with Angela.

Angela still wants to find the young man who prayed with her on I-80 and anyone else involved in her husband’s rescue to personally thank them.

