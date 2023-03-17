Skip to Content
Ottumwa police make arrest in kidnapping

By KCCI Staff

    OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCCI) — The Ottumwa Police have arrested a man and charged him with kidnapping.

Police say that on Tuesday, they took a missing person report for a woman. Police are not releasing her name.

Police say it was reported that the woman came to Ottumwa on March 9 to clean out her apartment. She did not return home.

On Wednesday, around 4:30 p.m., police located the woman in the 400 block of South Madison Avenue. The woman told police that she had been held captive for multiple days and not allowed to leave. During that time, she says she was physically assaulted on multiple occasions and sexually assaulted.

Police have arrested 43-year-old Michael Eastwood of Ottumwa. He is charged with kidnapping.

