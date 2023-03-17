Germany detains 42 in effort to prevent attacks on ATMs

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say police have detained 42 people as part of a crackdown on gangs suspected of blowing up cash machines. Incidents in which thieves blow up ATMs and then make off with the cash, usually during the night, have become increasingly common in Germany in recent years. According to the Interior Ministry, there were a record 496 cases last year, a 27% increase over 2021. The ministry said Friday that over the past three days, police in seven of Germany’s 16 states conducted checks on more than 5,300 vehicles and 8,000 people. It said 42 people were detained, but didn’t specify what they are accused of.

