German Cabinet minister to visit Taiwan, 1st in 26 years

BERLIN (AP) — German officials say the country’s education and research minister is making an official trip to Taiwan next week. It will be the highest-level visit by a German official since 1997 to the island that China claims as part of its territory. The March 20-22 visit comes amid growing tensions between China and the West, including over Russia’s war in Ukraine. China reacted when angrily when then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last year. The German minister’s spokesman said Friday her visit will focus on cooperation in chip research and manufacturing, green hydrogen and battery production. Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said the visit didn’t indicate any change in position when it comes to Germany’s policy on Taiwan.

