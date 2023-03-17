Former middle school teachers start fundraiser to help students impacted by Pajaro levee breach

PAJARAO, Calif. (KION-TV)- After the Pajaro River levee was breached Friday and families have been displaced from their homes ever since.

Families were not given much time to retrieve their belongings and many families suffered flood damage to their homes. A group of former Pajaro Middle School teachers started a gofundme to help give children that suffered the loss of their belongings a way to recover some of it.

"Please do what you can to outfit these kids with school clothes," said former teacher Margie Jennings. "Every penny will go directly to clothing the students. We are heartbroken. We need to do something to help this fantastic community. Let's show these kids that they are loved. We thank you for your support. We are Pajaro Strong!"

Jennings told KION they plan to collaborate to raise as much money as possible, after nearly reaching their goal of $25,000 in three days, and use the money to provide the students of PVUSD with new clothing.