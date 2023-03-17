College students from Virginia volunteer time to help Kansas City’s homeless population

By Alan Shope

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — For many area college and universities it’s spring break week, ut not all students are looking for time off during that break.

A group of students from James Madison University in Virginia drove 14 hours to Kansas City to donate their time to help the homeless.

Instead of being on a beach, James Madison student Christopher Johnson is sorting out cloths donated to the Sheffield Place in Kansas City.

“I hope to learn more about how to approach clients who have had difficult experiences in their past,” Johnson said.

The Sheffield Place provides housing for some in the Kansas City area battling homelessness and addiction, and for that reason, Johnson wanted to spend the week here.

He is just one of several students that decided to spend their spring break in Kansas City this week, doing all kinds of jobs from helping clean, to playing with kids of families dealing with challenges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.