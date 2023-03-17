Analytics expert says portal hurting some major programs

By MARK ANDERSON

AP Sports Writer

A University of Illinois professor who runs an analytics website thinks the transfer portal has hurt some power conference schools in the NCAA Tournament.

Changes brought on by an increasingly active portal have diminished the cohesiveness within some marquee programs, said Sheldon Jacobson, who operates the site BracketOdds. Lower-seeded teams from mid-major conferences are more likely to have a core group of players who have been together three or four years.

Seven No. 15 seeds have won at least one game over the past 11 years, including each of the last three NCAA Tournaments for the first time. The latest one was Princeton’s 59-55 victory over Arizona on Thursday.

No. 13 Furman topped No. 4 Virginia 68-67 in another big upset on the first day of this year’s tourney.

“So although it looks like, ”Wow, we have these big upsets,’ statistically speaking, it is not that unusual,” Jacobson said. “There’s not much difference between a five, six or seven and a 10, 11 or 12. Surely, the five, six and seven are going to win more often, but not that much more often statistically speaking.”

Jacobson said a day of upsets often leads to a predictable set of results the following day. Much of Friday played out that way, but No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson beat top-seeded Purdue 63-58 at night in one of the biggest surprises in tournament history.

Looking ahead to the Final Four, Jacobson said the averages indicate at least one of the teams usually comes from outside the top five seeds in each region. Four No. 8s have reached the Final Four, and five No. 11s have made it.

“This data says that yeah, you want one or two No. 1s,” Jacobson said “You probably want a No. 2 also — sorry, Arizona — but after that, you want anything between a three and 11, and it’s pretty much of a crapshoot.

“All the sports pundits say, ‘I can’t imagine any of the ones losing.’ I guarantee they’re going to lose. In fact, I guarantee two of them are going to lose and maybe three before we get to the Final Four.”

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25