The AP Interview: Gov. Wes Moore reflects on first 2 months

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says he’s aiming for “the most full assault on child poverty” to ever happen in Maryland during his first legislative session. Moore touched on a wide variety of topics in an exclusive interview Thursday with The Associated Press. Moore is Maryland’s first Black chief executive and the third Black governor ever elected in the nation. He noted the historical nature of his landslide November victory. Moore said his portrait will look “a little bit different” than the ones of white governors on the walls of the Governor’s Reception Room in Maryland’s Capitol.

