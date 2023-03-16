Poland detains 9 people suspected of spying for Russia

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish authorities say the nation’s security services have detained members of a Russian espionage ring. They say that the alleged spies were preparing acts of sabotage in Poland and had been monitoring railroad routes used for the transport of weapons into Ukraine. The interior minster said Thursday that the Internal Security Agency had arrested nine people suspected of spying for Russia in the case. Three were detained on Wednesday. He said at a news conference in Warsaw on Thursday that the suspects were preparing “sabotage actions aimed at paralyzing the supply of equipment, weapons and aid to Ukraine.”

