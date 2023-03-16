Palestinians: 4 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian officials say an Israeli army raid has killed four Palestinians, including a teenage boy, near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. It’s the latest bloodshed in a year-long wave of violence in the region that shows no signs of slowing. The Israeli military confirmed its troops were operating on Thursday in the Jenin refugee camp. It later said two wanted members of the Islamic Jihad militant group were killed and a third person, “after attempting to attack the forces with a crowbar.” The area is known as a stronghold of Palestinian militants. The army said soldiers and armed gunmen traded fire, and that soldiers came under attack from stones. It reported no injuries to army personnel.

