Japan, UK, Italy push joint fighter jet development by 2035

Japan, Britain and Italy have reaffirmed their commitment to push joint development of a next-generation fighter jet as a centerpiece of their increasingly close defense ties in the face of growing threat from China, Russia and North Korea. The nations agreed in December to merge the plans they individually had to produce the new combat aircraft. Defense ministers from the three countries confirmed their commitment Thursday to achieve their 2035 deployment goal. The deal will give Japan greater support in countering China’s growing assertiveness and allow Britain a bigger presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

