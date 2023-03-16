Honolulu police officers charged after alleged crash coverup

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu prosecutors have filed charges against four police officers alleging a cover-up in connection with a high-speed car chase that they say resulted in a crash and a traumatic brain injury to the driver of another car. Prosecutors alleged in court documents filed Thursday that Officer Joshua Nahulu drove a vehicle involved in a collision resulting in serious bodily injury and failed to stop at the scene. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm says the charges show the importance of seeking justice even when those believed to have committed crimes are the people expected to uphold the law. The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.