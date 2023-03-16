Former UGA football star Jalen Carter sentenced to probation in crash that killed teammate and team staffer, his attorney says
By Melissa Alonso, CNN
Former University of Georgia football standout Jalen Carter was sentenced to probation on Thursday for his role in the crash that killed his teammate and a team staffer, his attorney told CNN.
The crash happened hours after the Bulldogs’ national championship victory.
Carter has been projected as a top pick in the NFL draft next month.
