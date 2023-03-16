FBI: Newspaper editor interfered with police at Capitol riot

A former top editor of an Orthodox Jewish newspaper in New York City has been arrested on charges that he interfered with police officers who were trying to protect the U.S. Capitol from a mob of Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6. The FBI says 39-year-old Elliot Resnick was chief editor of The Jewish Press when he joined the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Resnick was arrested Thursday on charges including assault of or interference with law enforcement. The FBI says Resnick grabbed and held the arm of a Capitol police sergeant who was spraying a chemical irritant to prevent rioters from entering the building.

