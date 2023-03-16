Building on State Street at center of dispute between Hinds County supervisors

By Keegan Foxx, Angela Williams

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — The allocation of millions of dollars by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors is stirring up controversy.

According to Board President Vern Gavin, the funding was allocated to remodel a military building on State Street for the use of the Hinds County Election Commission, the sheriff’s office, the county re-entry program and the public defender’s office.

“The Board of Supervisors is doing their due diligence to make certain that we are using our funds in the best possible way that we can by investing in this property,” Gavin said. “I think the long-range effect will overshadow any negativity that will be thrown at us.”

Gavin said he believes the $3 million purchase will help the county save money. Supervisor David Archie said the expenses on the building will total $5 million, and he believes the money is being misspent.

“We would much rather repave roads and fix potholes than renovate a building that is only worth $500,000, and we are going to put $5 million into this property?” Archie said.

Gavin said the board voted unanimously in 2017 to purchase the building. The funds for the building are coming from the County Capitol Improvement Fund and from the American Rescue Plan.

Members of the election commission also disagree with the move.

