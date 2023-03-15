UK, German fighter jets intercept Russian plane near Estonia

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. defense ministry says British and German air force fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a Russian aircraft flying close to Estonian airspace. The U.K. and Germany are conducting joint air policing missions in Estonia as part of NATO efforts to bolster its eastern flank in response to Russia. Britain’s defense ministry said the Typhoon jets responded Tuesday after a Russian air-to-air refueling aircraft failed to communicate with Estonian air traffic control. The Russian plane did not enter the airspace of Estonia, a NATO member. Such interceptions are routine, but the incident comes amid heightened tensions after a collision between a Russian jet and a U.S. drone over the Black Sea.

