Stickney woman charged with attempting to suffocate boy, 6, with pillow

BURBANK, Illinois (WBBM) — A woman is charged after trying to suffocate a 6-year-old boy last month because he was crying, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Detectives arrested Julie Espinosa, 58, of unincorporated Stickney Township Tuesday and charged her with one felony count of aggravated battery of a child.

On Feb. 27, detectives responded to an elementary school in Burbank after school officials reported a possible incident of child abuse.

Detectives learned Espinosa placed a pillow over the face of the boy because he was crying – causing the victim to vomit when the pillow was removed, the office said.

Officials from the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services placed the victim and his minor siblings in the care of a relative.

She is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Wednesday at the Bridgeview Courthouse.

