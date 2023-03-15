Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 2:23 PM

Raiders re-sign safety Roderic Teamer

KION

By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Restricted free-agent safety Roderic Teamer re-signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday.

He played in all 17 games last season, starting three and making 35 tackles. Teamer had five tackles on special teams.

The Los Angeles Chargers signed Teamer as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Tulane, and he joined the Raiders in June 2021.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Topic Follows: News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content