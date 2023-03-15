Officials: 2 men arrested in burglary of Salah’s Cairo home

CAIRO (AP) — Authorities say two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglarizing Mohamed Salah’s Cairo villa earlier this month while the Egyptian soccer star was out of the country. In a statement, Egypt’s Interior Ministry said Wednesday the suspects stole several pairs of soccer cleats, a medal, a crystal ball and cable TV receivers from the Liverpool forward’s luxury villa. The home is situated in the upmarket area of Tagamoa, 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Cairo’s center. It was not immediately clear whether the two men were charged with a crime or whether they had legal representation. Their identities were not disclosed. Authorities said both men confessed.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.