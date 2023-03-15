Mesa officers involved in shooting near Alma School Road and University Drive

By KNXV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MESA, Arizona (KNXV) — Mesa police officers were involved in a shooting Wednesday morning near Alma School Road and University Drive after 7 a.m.

Police say the suspect was taken to the trauma center in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. No officers were hurt.

According to police, the suspect allegedly shot a handgun into an apartment before running across the street into a nearby neighborhood.

When the suspect made it to the neighborhood, police made contact with the person.

The suspect shot at police and Mesa police returned fire. No officers were hit by the gunfire.

Traffic on University Drive is shut down from Alma School to Longmore in both directions. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.