Man killed in shootout with Atlanta officers identified

By Jennifer Lifsey

TALKING ROCK, Georgia (WANF) — A man is dead after a shootout with deputies in Pickens County. The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Frank Jerry Millsapps of Talking Rock.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night, deputies responded to a reported structure fire and shots fired at a home on Jay Moss Lane in Talking Rock.

When deputies arrived, they encountered Millsapps in the front yard with a shotgun. After a conversation with the man, Millsapps refused to put the gun down and began walking toward deputies. When Millsapps pointed the gun at the deputies, they returned fire killing Millsapps.

None of the deputies were injured.

The GBI is investigating.

