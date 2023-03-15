Kentucky lawmakers struggle to finish transgender bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky are struggling to wrap up a bill restricting gender-affirming care for minors. Internal differences are complicating their push to beat Thursday’s deadline to complete the proposal. The Senate scaled back the bill on a narrow vote Wednesday night. But action then abruptly halted as the GOP-dominated chamber looks to regroup Thursday. It’s the last day lawmakers will meet until reconvening in late March for the final two days of this year’s session. Lawmakers have to complete work on the bill by Thursday to be able to override a potential veto by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

