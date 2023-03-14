Stretch of Highway 1 closed after two trees fall, one hits man near Point Lobos

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol is advising drivers that both directions of Highway 1 are closed due to down trees and powerlines.

The closures are in both directions of Highway 1 between Rio Road, near the wastewater treatment plant, and the Point Lobos State Natural Reserve.

CHP said that a man suffered major head trauma after a tree struck his vehicle, which forced him to get outside the vehcile when a second tree fell on top of him.

CHP advises people not to drive if they do not have to. The area has unforeseen hazards due to high winds and wet weather.

There is no estimated time for the road reopening.