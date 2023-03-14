One dead in Gilroy homicide, suspect arrested just south of Salinas after he stole victim’s car

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police announced that a suspect was arrested in Salinas in connection to a reported homicide that took place early Tuesday morning.

Officers said they responded to a report of a hit and run accident with injuries on the 1300 block of Pheasant Drive around 12:24 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 33-year-old male victim on the street with a reported gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

An initial investigation showed that the victim had confronted a suspect who was stealing his car. During the confrontation, the suspect shot the victim and fled in his car.

The California Highway Patrol found the stolen car and arrested the suspect just south of Salinas after a chase.

Gilroy Police said they are still in the early stages of the investigation. Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Jason Greathead at 408-846-0373 or email at jason.greathead@cityofgilroy.org. You can also submit anonymous tips at 408-846-0330.