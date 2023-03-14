Local cattle ranchers fight for more land

By Cait Medearis

HONOLULU (KITV) — Local ranchers hope to gain control of 100,000 acres of pasture land that is currently owned by the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The Hawaii Cattlemen’s Council met with lawmakers at the capitol today to gain support for Senate Bill 77. These ranchers say that their acreage has been declining, and this is the only way for them to stay in production.

“Without the cattle industry surviving and thriving, you don’t have the stewardship of the land,” said Hawai’i Cattlemen’s Council member, Jimmy Greenwell. “We think that, in turn, the better the stewardship, the better the benefits that flow to the broader community–whether you eat steak or not.”

The Cattlemen’s Council is hoping to get control of this land so that they can make long-term improvements and revamp their ranching efforts.

