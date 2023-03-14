FD: Man rescued after getting trapped in grain bin at farm in Clinton County

By WLWT Digital Staff

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WLWT) — A man was rescued after getting stuck in a grain bin for hours Monday at a farm in Sabina.

Andy Mason, Fire Chief for the city of Wilmington, said they were called out for a rescue around 11:30 a.m. Monday on Stone Road.

Mason said a 76-year-old man got stuck in a grain bin with grain and corn buried to the top of his chest. Crews worked to prevent him from getting buried any further and eventually poked holes in the bin to release some of the grain in order for him to be rescued safely.

Mason said several companies came to help move grain and rescue the man.

Once he was rescued, Mason said the man was checked out at the mobile intensive care unit that was brought in and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital to get checked out but is expected to be OK.

