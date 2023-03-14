Facebook-parent Meta plans to lay off another 10,000 employees

By Catherine Thorbecke, CNN

Facebook-parent Meta plans to lay off another 10,000 workers, marking the second round of significant job cuts for the tech giant in four months.

The latest layoffs, announced on Tuesday, come after Meta said in November that it was eliminating approximately 13% of its workforce, or 11,000 jobs, in the single largest round of cuts in the company’s history.

“Overall, we expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven’t yet hired,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post Tuesday.

This is a developing story. More to come…

