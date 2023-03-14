Andrey Kurkov, Maryse Condé on International Booker list

LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian novelist Andrey Kurkov and acclaimed Guadeloupe-born writer Maryse Condé are among 13 contenders for the International Booker Prize for translated fiction. Kurkov is nominated for “Jimi Hendrix Live in Lviv” and Condé for “The Gospel According to the New World.” The International Booker Prize is awarded every year to a translated work of fiction published in the U.K. or Ireland. Among others on the 13-book longlist announced Tuesday are Korean author Cheon Myeong-kwan, China’s Zou Jingzhi, Ivorian writer GauZ’ and Indian author Perumal Murugan. The winner of the 50,000 pound ($61.000) prize will be revealed on May 23 at a ceremony in London.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.