Seoul: North Korea launches 2 ballistic missiles toward sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has test-launched two ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launches were made Tuesday morning from the southwestern coastal town of Jangyon. It assesses that the missiles flew across North Korea before landing in the sea off that country’s east coast. The launches come a day after North Korea said it had test-fired two cruise missiles from a submarine. They also come amid the largest joint field exercises in years by the U.S. and South Korean militaries. Those drills began Monday.

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press

