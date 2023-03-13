Plans for a NYC rail link to LaGuardia Airport now abandoned

Plans for a rail link have been abandoned that would have connected LaGuardia Airport to New York City’s subway and commuter rail system, after intensive criticism about its $2.4 billion-plus price tag and the potential affects on surrounding neighborhoods. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says Monday that she has accepted the recommendations made by a panel of transportation experts who determined it would be more feasible in the near-term to increase bus service and add a shuttle. Hochul’s action effectively means that the airport in Queens will remain among the major U.S. airports without rail service.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.