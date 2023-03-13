Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self released from hospital; expected to coach in NCAA tournament

By Jacob Lev and Ben Morse, CNN

Bill Self, the head coach of Kansas men’s basketball, has been released from the hospital and is expected to rejoin the team and coach in NCAA tournament this coming week, the school announced on Sunday.

Last week, Self missed the Big 12 tournament after complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns, the University of Kansas Health System confirmed in a statement.

Self was released from the hospital on Sunday in good condition after undergoing a standard heart catheterization and having two stents put in for the treatment of blocked arteries.

“Coach Self responded well to the procedure and is expected to make a full recovery,” the University of Kansas Health System added.

The 60-year-old Self confirmed he would rejoin the team ahead of the team’s first-round matchup against Howard.

“I’m so thankful for the amazing staff at the University of Kansas Health System for the excellent care I received,” Self said in a statement. “I am proud of our team and coaching staff for how they have handled this and am excited to be back with them as the best time of the season gets underway.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.