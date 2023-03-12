Iran says deal with Saudi Arabia will help end Yemen’s war

CAIRO (AP) — Iran’s mission to the United Nations says a breakthrough agreement with Saudi Arabia restoring bilateral relations will help bring a political settlement to Yemen’s yearslong war. That’s according to reports from Iranian state media on Sunday. Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed Friday to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies after seven years of tensions that brought the two regional powerhouses to the brink of conflict and fueled tensions across the region including in Yemen, where Tehran and Riyadh have supported opposing sides in a raging civil war. Iranian state news agency IRNA said the deal rebooting diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia would accelerate efforts to renew an expired cease-fire deal in Yemen and move toward a national dialogue.

