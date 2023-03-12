‘Fearless’ Steph Curry inspires Golden State Warriors to victory against Milwaukee Bucks

By Issy Ronald, CNN

Time and time again, Steph Curry has proved his quality, carving out a place among the sport’s greats.

And he did so again on Saturday, scoring 22 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to seal a 125-116 win for the Golden State Warriors over the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Steph is fearless,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters afterward. “It doesn’t matter if there is a slow start or if he hasn’t had much going, he can ignite at any time.”

With 1:51 remaining in the fourth and Golden State trailing by eight, Curry made a 24-foot three pointer, followed by another three 40 seconds later to make it a two-point game.

He tied the game shortly afterwards, but the Bucks retook the lead through Jrue Holiday’s own three pointer.

Still, Curry wasn’t quite finished.

After draining yet another three pointer to tie the game again with 19 seconds left, he blocked a seemingly certain lay up to send the game into overtime.

“When you (make) a couple of big shots down the stretch and then find yourself in a position to make a play on the other side, I think that gives everybody a good boost,” Curry told reporters after the game.

“I think I got more compliments on that in the locker room than any shot I made tonight.”

Then in overtime, Golden State pulled away and secured a crucial victory to snap its three game losing streak.

The Warriors had amassed a 13-point lead midway through the third before the Bucks rallied to take the lead early in the fourth.

“Championship stuff,” Kerr replied, when asked about the end of the game.

“That is the team that won four titles. They know how to do it. They got it done tonight against probably the best team in the league.”

Curry ended the game with 36 points while Klay Thompson contributed 22 points and Donte DiVincenzo added 20 points and 10 rebounds.

